Organ recipients share experiences, thank donors and philanthropists for giving them new lease of life

Businessman, homemaker and IT professional narrate their success at an event organised by city hospital; Kalaipuli S. Thaanu donated ₹5 lakh to help a single mother

September 12, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Five recipients of transplanted organs recalled their experiences and thanked the donors at an event organised by Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.  

The recipients included a 63-year-old businessman who was brought to the hospital after a massive heart attack and an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Several advanced treatments later he was listed for heart transplant and put on ECMO. He received a heart two weeks later. He is now back to work and lives independently. A 52-year-old homemaker, who had scleroderma, lung fibrosis and severe pulmonary hypertension since 2014, received a bilateral lung transplant and is now planning her son’s wedding.  

A 36-year-old IT professional with severe heart failure caused by dilated cardiomyopathy was on home-based treatment to preserve his kidney and liver functions. He underwent a heart transplant and resumed work in his home town, with hopes of raising a family. Similarly, a 52-year-old mother diagnosed with worsening familial interstitial lung disease underwent a bilateral lung transplant. She is looking forward to participating in a family wedding in Ooty. Another single mother, who had lung fibrosis for five years and had a high level of antibodies, could not undergo transplant. She was unable to work as she had severe pulmonary hypertension.  

The hospital raised funds for her treatment and film producer-director Kalaipuli Thaanu donated ₹5 lakh. The hospital also raised funds for transplant. She has since returned to caring for her eight-year-old daughter. 

Srinivas Rajagopala, director of Transplant Pulmonology and Lung Recovery at the hospital, said the success stories underscored the remarkable impact of organ donation on individual lives. He said over the years many patients had recovered from heart and lung transplants owing to expertise of healthcare professionals. 

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the hospital, said: “Heart-warming stories reflect the lifesaving potential of organ donation. The act of organ donation gives a second chance to live and transforms lives significantly.”  

