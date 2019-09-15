OPS visits P.H. Pandian in hospital

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called on ailing former Speaker of the State Assembly P.H. Pandian on Saturday. Mr. Pandian is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College Hospital for heart problems. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Mr. Panneerselvam was accompanied by Deputy Co-ordinator of the AIADMK K.P. Munuswamy, former Health Minister V.S. Vijay and AIADMK’s IT Wing (west) secretary Janani Satheeshkumar during his visit to the hospital. Mr. Panneerselvam had a few conversations with Mr. Pandian, an AIADMK leader from Tirunelveli district.

He interacted with doctors treating Mr. Pandian and inquired about his health. He also interacted with Mr. Pandian’s son P.H. Paul Manoj Pandian.