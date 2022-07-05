OPS urges Jaishankar to get fishermen freed

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to secure the release of 12 fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while “fishing in their traditional waters” after the two-month ban.

In a letter, he said the Sri Lankan Navy’s intention “to inculcate fear in the minds of the fishermen and prevent them from fishing in their traditional waters is very obvious.”