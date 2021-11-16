Opposition leaders survey flood-affected regions

OPS, EPS inspect damaged crops, distribute relief

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday visited rain-affected areas in Cuddalore district. The duo, accompanied by former Ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam and M.C. Sampath, and Chidambaram constituency MLA K.A. Pandian, inspected paddy crops that were damaged due to waterlogging in Poovalai near Chidambaram.

The leaders began their tour of the affected regions in delta districts, visiting areas in Bhuvanagiri and Chidambaram in the district, and interacting with the residents. The duo also distributed rice, blankets and essentials to residents at a marriage hall in Chidambaram.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK Government had failed to take precautionary measures ahead of the monsoon, and the lack of planning had led to waterlogging in Chennai and across the State. Whether it was 10 days or 10 months, there should be no delay in providing relief. When the AIADMK was in power, prompt action was taken to extend necessary relief to those affected by rain, he said.

In Nagapattinam

The two AIADMK leaders also inspected paddy affected by heavy rainfall in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. They interacted with affected farmers and handed over relief to affected families.

In Nagapattinam, they inspected damage in Karunkanni village of Keelaiyur block, and handed over rice and other provisions to about 100 families. Accompanied by former Minister O.S. Manian, the leaders interacted with farmers, who highlighted the need for enhancing the government’s relief package.

At Olugaimangalam in Mayiladuthurai district, the leaders handed over relief to about 175 families in the village.