Oppose new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021, Stalin urges in letter to 9 CMs

The TN CM said said the present system under the State governments has led to good development of minor ports, and the move of the Central government to bring in a new Bill, would have long-term adverse implications on the management of minor ports

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wrote to nine Chief Ministers proposing that all the coastal States and Union Territories oppose the new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021, and take joint action to prevent any move to dilute the powers already vested with the States.

Mr. Stalin wrote to the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Puducherry on Tuesday, requesting them to oppose the Bill during the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on June 24.

In the letter, Mr. Stalin said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has framed a draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021 to modify the current management model of minor ports. “As per the existing Indian Ports Act, 1908, the powers to plan, develop, regulate and control the minor ports vests with the State Governments concerned. However, the new draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021 proposes to change this and transfer many of these powers to MSDC, which has so far been only an advisory body. Further to this, many powers currently exercised by State Governments would be taken over by the Union Government,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said the present system under the State governments has led to good development of minor ports and the move of the Central government to bring in a new Bill would have long-term adverse implications on the management of minor ports. As per the new draft Bill, State governments will not have any major role in management of minor ports if the Bill is passed.

He said Tamil Nadu has already taken up the issue with the Ministry “strongly opposing such steps to reduce the autonomous role of States in the regulation and management of Minor Ports,” and requested the Chief Ministers to communicate similar comments at the meeting opposing the Bill.