Oocytes sale case | Minor girl sent back to government home

The 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to sell her oocytes to private hospitals was discharged from the District Headquarters Hospital and sent back to the government home at R.N. Pudur here on Thursday, police said.

The girl was lodged at the home since June 2 and insisted on going to her grandmother’s house. Since the inquiry was in progress, her request was turned down. On June 28, she informed the staff at home that she had consumed two teaspoons of floor cleaner and was admitted to the hospital. After screening, doctors found her statements as false. Counselling was provided to her and she was under observation for two days. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, she was discharged from the hospital and was sent to the government home.

The police had so far arrested the girl’s mother, her mother’s companion, an intermediary, and a man who prepared a fake Aadhaar card.

An Erode court on Thursday granted permission to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) team to conduct inquiries with the accused persons on July 4.