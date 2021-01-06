Tamil Nadu

Only punishing guilty AIADMK cadre in Pollachi case will be real justice, Alagiri says

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said only by punishing the guilty AIADMK cadre in the Pollachi sexual assault case will real justice be served.

Mr. Alagiri said in a statement that the Madras High Court must monitor the CBI investigation in a stringent manner to ensure that the real culprits are brought to book.

“Only because of the Opposition’s pressure on the case has the investigation now led to the arrest of the guilty AIADMK member. Although this is delayed action, the Madras High Court must strictly monitor the case,” he said.

