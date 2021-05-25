Only an intense lockdown can help curb spread: Stalin

No better weapon than vaccines to fight COVID-19, says Chief Minister

Only an intense lockdown can help in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as [the past] lockdowns with relaxations only reduced the number of cases without bringing the contagion under control, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

“Undergo tests for COVID-19. Take the vaccines. There is no better weapon to fight COVID-19 than vaccines. Everyone should come forward to vaccinate themselves,” he said in a video message on social media. He said some people were misusing relaxations during lockdowns to habitually roam outside.

People should be determined not to spread the infection, he said, pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s daily count was [averaging] above 35,000, which was quite alarming.

“The reason for such a scenario in Tamil Nadu is that a large number of people are stepping out and moving around,” he said. People should realise the need for an intense lockdown and understand that it will benefit the government and the country.

“The lockdown is a bitter pill but the people will have to take it,” he said. Acknowledging that the livelihood of the poor and the downtrodden would be affected by the lockdown, Mr. Stalin listed the efforts taken by the State government to help them.

He called upon the people to eat vegetables and fruits to remain healthy.