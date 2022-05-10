Online gambling: SIT to probe death by suicides

A Superintendent of Police from the CB-CID will head it

A special investigation team will be constituted to inquire into the death by suicide of persons who were caught in a debt trap by online gambling, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

A Superintendent of Police from the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) would lead the SIT.

To encourage more police personnel to undertake night patrol, a special allowance of ₹300 a month would be granted to all up to the inspector, Mr. Stalin said. In addition to the one-day off a week granted to police personnel up to the constables, sub-inspectors and special sub-inspectors would be granted a day off once in 15 days, he said. The measure would be expected to benefit 10,508 personnel.

Fire commission

Mr. Stalin announced that a ‘fire commission’ would be constituted to implement a new technology for fire and rescue services. It would also examine the certification of fire safety granted to buildings and recommend fresh welfare measures and new training methods for fire personnel.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)