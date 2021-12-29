Tamil Nadu

ONGC distributes aid to SC/ST beneficiaries

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Chennai, on Wednesday distributed aid totalling ₹33.56 lakh to beneficiaries from the SC/STs towards education, self-employment, livelihood support, and school infrastructure development.

The amount was distributed under ONGC’s SC/ST Component Plan 2020-21 and ONGC All India Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Employees Welfare Association (AISCSTEWA), Chennai Unit Members Contributory Fund, at an event in the city.

Executive Director R.K. Dhasmana, and Group General Manager C.B. Yadava, accompanied by office-bearers of the association, distributed the aid to 214 beneficiaries, including students of a government middle school and artisans, said a press release here.


