There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,336 on Monday. With a total of 56,168 persons having been discharged, the district has five active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

Ranipet also reported four fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,948.

However, no new cases have been reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.