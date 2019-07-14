‘One nation, one poll’ is an evil design: Chidambaram

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has alleged that the BJP’s ‘one nation, one election’ proposal is a devious means to do away with democracy, and has asked people to be wary of the ‘evil design’.

Addressing the media after taking part in a demonstration organised by the party’s district unit in Paramakudi on Saturday against the ‘murder of democracy in Karnataka’, he said people should understand the “inner meaning” of the ‘one nation, one election’ idea and condemn it. “Per se, the concept might convey the idea of holding simultaneous elections to Parliament and State Assemblies, but the BJP’s ultimate aim is to have one nation, one election, one party, one candidate and one rule.”

The BJP was trying to rule the country sans the Opposition, which would pose a huge threat to democracy, he said. Describing the BJP as a “toxic plant”, he said it was trying to spread its roots throughout the country, and people should nip it in the bud to save democracy.

Referring to Karnataka, Mr. Chidambaram said his party had no objection if its MLAs resigned on their own. as they would be dealt with under the anti-defection law.

‘MLAs induced to resign’

But the BJP had induced them to resign, offering huge sums of money, he claimed.

The Congress MLAs were induced to step down and were assured of seats in the event of byelections. They were also offered berths in the Cabinet if and when they won on a BJP ticket, he alleged. “We condemn this horse trading,” he said.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the “power-hungry BJP” was acting against democracy and the Constitution to capture power in Karnataka.

Later, Mr. Chidambaram unveiled the statue of former party MLA S. Balakrishnan, installed on the premises of the Sonai Meenal Arts and Science College at Mudukulathur, at a function presided over by Mr. Alagiri.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party K.R. Ramasamy, Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram, VCK leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, former Ministers Raja Kannappan, Suba Thangavelan, V. Sathiyamoorthy and Dr. S. Sundarajan, College president S.B. Renganathan and Congress district president M. Deivendran were among those present at the event.