One more victim in Pollachi sexual assault case lodges complaint

One more woman, who was subjected to sexual assault and blackmail in Pollachi, has given a statement before a magistrate in Coimbatore implicating the accused.
Sources said the woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate in charge of the additional mahila court on Monday.
Five affected women
With this, the number of affected women who have come forward to complain against the accused has increased to five.
N. Rishwanth, 26, alias Sabarirajan, K. Thirunavukkarasu, 28, N. Sathish, 30, T. Vasanthakumar, 25, and R. Manivannan, 31, alias Mani, were arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 19-year-old college student in February 2019.
The CBI, which took over the investigation, arrested three more men: K. Arulanantham, 34, P. Babu alias ‘Bike’ Babu, 27, and Haron Paul, 29, earlier this month, based on the statements of three victims. Arulanantham, who held the post of AIADMK’s Pollachi town students’ wing secretary, was expelled from the party after the arrest.
