One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, taking the tally of active cases in the UT to four.

According to health officials, the person from Arumbarthapuram worked in a private firm and contact tracing/testing has commenced in his work and social circles. The person who is asymptomatic has been admitted to the IGMCRI.

At present, there are three patients at IGMCRI and one in Karaikal.

“The surfacing of new cases in the last week or so should be a matter of concern,” said Prashant Kumar Panda, Health Secretary.

“Despite the fact that neighbouring districts had recorded a large number of positive cases, Puducherry has been able to contain the cases to a smaller number through good contact tracing and testing and cooperation of the people,” he said.

The health department's testing record remained one of the best in the country which has helped in preventing community spread, Mr. Panda said.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said that it was not clear yet as to how the person in Arumbarthapuram contracted the novel coronavirus.

“The appearance of an asymptomatic, yet infective case, was a cause for concern. Also, testing by itself was not a fool-proof measure as a person who tests negative today could show positive the following day and vice versa,” he said.

Officials also recommended that more people download the Aarogya Setu app as a measure of keeping themselves safe and to strictly adhere to social distancing and adoption of personal protection gear.

