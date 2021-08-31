Tamil Nadu

One more accused in Mysuru gang rape case arrested near Tiruppur

The Karnataka police on Monday arrested another man from Tiruppur district in connection with the Mysuru gang rape case, taking the total number of accused from the State arrested, to six.

According to sources in the Tiruppur District Police, Baby a.k.a Vijayakumar (26) was arrested by special teams from Karnataka at his relative’s residence in Alathur near Avinashi, within the limits of Cheyur police station. Following the arrest late on Monday, he was taken to Karnataka on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

On Saturday, police teams from Karnataka arrested N. Murugesan (22), S. Joseph (28), S. Prakash aka Aravind (21) and a 17-year-old boy within the limits of the Cheyur police station in Tiruppur district, and Boopathi (28) from Talavadi in Erode district. Meanwhile, efforts to arrest one more accused who had allegedly absconded in Tiruppur district are under way, according to police sources.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 4:51:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/one-more-accused-in-mysuru-gang-rape-case-arrested-near-tiruppur/article36201302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY