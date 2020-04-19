One death, 105 new cases in T.N.

A surgeon died and as many as 105 persons tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,477 and the number of deaths in Tamil Nadu to 16.

The neurosurgeon was admitted to a private hospital. His daughter, who was also admitted to the hospital, is stable.

A cluster of 50 persons from Chennai tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. Of this, 10 were from primary sources, or people who had tested positive already, and 40 others were those who had been in contact with them.

In Chengalpattu, three persons, all of whom had come into contact with positive persons, were diagnosed positive. Five from Coimbatore, and six from Cuddalore, contacts of positive persons, tested positive.

Ten persons in Thanjavur, who had contact with positive persons, tested positive as did five from Tiruvarur.

In Tirunelveli, two persons, who were in contact with positive persons, tested positive.

In Dindigul, five persons, who had come into contact with positive patients, contracted the infection.

In Kancheepuram, one person tested positive. Two from Madurai, three from Nagapattinam and four from Tenkasi, all of whom had come into contact with those who had tested positive, were infected.

On Sunday, 5,840 samples were taken, taking the total samples to 40,876. Of these, 31,853 samples tested negative.

Results awaited

The testing of 2,411 samples is under process and 5,135 are repeat samples, health officials said. Of the 2,10,538 passengers, who were screened at various airports in the State, 1,04,936 were under home quarantine as of Saturday. Officials said 85,253 passengers had completed the 28-day follow-up.