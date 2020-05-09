On Day 2, Tasmac sales touch ₹140 cr.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) sold liquor worth ₹140 crore on the second day after it opened its outlets.

A Tasmac source said that sales touched ₹140 crore and the calculations were still on in many places. On day one of opening, Tasmac clocked sales of ₹170 crore.

Based on an High Court order, Tasmac has also sent a notice to district managers and regional managers, instructing them to shut shops until further orders. “The shutters should be properly locked, sealed, welded and managers should ensure that there is no room for any theft attempts in the shops,” the notice said.