HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oil spill off Nagapattinam coast | CPCL to remove pipelines by May 31

The decision was arrived at, during a peace meeting held on Thursday that involved fishers in the district, CPCL officials and government officials of various departments; fishers had been protesting, demanding the removal of the pipelines after an oil spill off the coast on March 2

March 16, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
A file photograph of the oil spill

A file photograph of the oil spill | Photo Credit: N. Sai Charan

The underwater oil pipelines owned by the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Pattinamcherry off the Nagapattinam coast will be permanently removed on or before May 31. A decision to this effect was reached at a peace meeting convened by the Nagapattinam district administration on Thursday.

The peace meeting was held in the presence of officials from the Fisheries, Revenue, Police, State Pollution Control Board, and CPCL at the office of Joint Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in Nagapattinam on Thursday in which representatives of Nagapattinam taluk fishermen from seven coastal villages of Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Melapattinamcherry, Keezhapattinamcherry, Saamandhanpettai, Nambiyar Nagar, and Kallar participated. The fishers pressed their charter of demands, including the removal of the pipeline from the vicinity.

CPCL will carry out reverse flushing to clean the oil pipelines, after giving prior intimation to the district administration, fisheries, and police department, and the taluk fishermen, a resolution taken at the meeting said.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of a leak observed in the nine-km long pipeline owned by the CPCL off the Nagapattinam coast on March 2. The pipeline used to carry crude from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Narimanam oil wells to the CPCL’s now-defunct second refinery at Nagapattinam. CPCL workers plugged the leak on March 5.

Fishermen of Pattinamcherry and its adjoining villages had abstained from venturing to the sea for a few days and started their work only after the district administration promised to conduct a peace meeting to take a call on the pipelines.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / ecosystems / oceans

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.