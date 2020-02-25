Officials evict shops in terminus to free space for buses

Several shops inside the old bus terminus on Anna Salai in Vellore were removed by the officials of Vellore Municipal Corporation on Monday. This move has been initiated to facilitate operation of more buses bound for Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai from the old bus terminus.

Officials removed petty shops. They claimed that these shops were encroaching upon bus bays and waiting space thus forcing the commuters to wait in the carriageway. Several complaints were raised by commuters about the poor status of the facility where they were left to brave the hot sun and downpour.

A team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner N. Mathivanan, Vellore Municipal Corporation, removed the shops. It would be beneficial to the commuters as well as bus operators including that of government buses, the officials said.

However, the shopkeepers still rule the bus terminus. They take over the space at will. Adding to that two wheelers, carts, delivery vans occupy the remaining space inside the bus terminus, which leaves little space for the buses.

Even after Monday’s drive, still there are shops occupying the space on one side and two wheeler riders have made this space convenient to park. If these issues are addressed, an additional 10 buses could be accommodated in the terminus. At present 180 buses are being operated from the old bus terminus.

Corporation officials said that they would look into the issues pertaining to encroachments by shopkeepers and steps would be taken to check unauthorised parking of vehicles with the help of police.