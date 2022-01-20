Tamil Nadu

Officials begin probe into cremation row

Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh has ordered an inquiry into the incident of locals not allowing a family to perform the last rites at the burial ground in Jameen Pallavaram on Sunday. Revenue Divisional Officer V. Arivudainambi held a meeting in Pallavaram on Wednesday.

At the meeting, chaired by Mr. Arivudainambi and tahsildar Kanchana, the locals complained about the pollution caused by cremation and pleaded for shifting the burial ground to some other place.

Social activist V. Santhanam said the burial ground had been in use for several decades and could not be shifted. In his representation at the meeting, he said to prevent pollution caused by cremation, the Tambaram Corporation should install a chimney.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2022 2:17:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/officials-begin-probe-into-cremation-row/article38294602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY