Officials begin probe into cremation row

RDO holds meeting with local residents, social activists

Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh has ordered an inquiry into the incident of locals not allowing a family to perform the last rites at the burial ground in Jameen Pallavaram on Sunday. Revenue Divisional Officer V. Arivudainambi held a meeting in Pallavaram on Wednesday.

At the meeting, chaired by Mr. Arivudainambi and tahsildar Kanchana, the locals complained about the pollution caused by cremation and pleaded for shifting the burial ground to some other place.

Social activist V. Santhanam said the burial ground had been in use for several decades and could not be shifted. In his representation at the meeting, he said to prevent pollution caused by cremation, the Tambaram Corporation should install a chimney.