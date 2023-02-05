Official team led by Health Minister leaves for tour of Japan

February 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of officials, led by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, is leaving for Japan early on Monday where it will visit hospitals and facilities treating cancer. Mr. Subramanian on Sunday told reporters that the visit was intended to understand how cancer was treated and the kind of medical infrastructure Japan had in place. Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar and government doctors, specialising in cancer treatment, will accompany him.

Mr. Subramanian said in Tamil Nadu cancer had become a big problem with around 70,000 to 80,000 new cases being diagnosed each year. “In Japan, cancers are diagnosed and treated early, making them a leader in cancer treatment and research, which is why the Chief Minister has deputed us,” he said.

The request had come from Japan International Cooperation Agency, which had invested in developing medical infrastructure and building Metro Rail besides other projects, the Minister said. The five-day trip would include interactions with JICA officials in their headquarters, visits to cancer treatment centres in Tokyo and Hachioji.