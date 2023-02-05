HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Official team led by Health Minister leaves for tour of Japan

The five-day trip, being undertaken at the behest of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will include visits to cancer treatment facilities as that country is considered a leader in the field

February 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ma. Subramanian

Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A team of officials, led by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, is leaving for Japan early on Monday where it will visit hospitals and facilities treating cancer. Mr. Subramanian on Sunday told reporters that the visit was intended to understand how cancer was treated and the kind of medical infrastructure Japan had in place. Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar and government doctors, specialising in cancer treatment, will accompany him.

Mr. Subramanian said in Tamil Nadu cancer had become a big problem with around 70,000 to 80,000 new cases being diagnosed each year. “In Japan, cancers are diagnosed and treated early, making them a leader in cancer treatment and research, which is why the Chief Minister has deputed us,” he said.

The request had come from Japan International Cooperation Agency, which had invested in developing medical infrastructure and building Metro Rail besides other projects, the Minister said. The five-day trip would include interactions with JICA officials in their headquarters, visits to cancer treatment centres in Tokyo and Hachioji.

Related Topics

health / cancer / Japan / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.