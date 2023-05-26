Offer fair milk procurement price to protect Aavin, O. Panneerselvam urges T.N. government

May 26, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday alleged that if a fair price for procurement was given to milk farmers supplying in Aavin, Amul would not have set up shop in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged inefficiency in governance on the part of the DMK government and further called for increasing the milk procurement price to protect Aavin.

Mr. Panneerselvam also said the lack of security had led to the theft and damage to a few idols at the Avinashi Lingeshwarar temple. The DMK government’s “lethargic approach” had resulted in the theft at the temple, which is under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. He urged the government to ensure security at all temples under the Department.