Number of recoveries crossesthe 5 lakh mark in Tamil Nadu

5,325 fresh cases detected; with 63 deaths, toll has increased to 9,010

Tamil Nadu achieved a milestone on Wednesday, with the total number of patients discharged after treatment for COVID-19 crossing the five lakh mark. As many as 5,363 persons were discharged during the day. The total number of those discharged has gone up to 5,02,740.

The State also recorded 5,325 fresh cases. The total number of cases now stands at 5,57,999. The number of deaths rose to 9,010, with 63 more deaths recorded in the State.

In Chennai, 980 more people tested positive, while 1,118 people were discharged after treatment. As many as eight deaths were recorded at the city’s hospitals. As on Wednesday, 9,868 persons are under treatment, either at home or in hospitals.

Western districts continued to see an increase in fresh cases. In Coimbatore, 587 more people were diagnosed with the infection. Salem reported 298 fresh cases and Tiruppur 247. Tiruppur and Coimbatore accounted for four deaths each, while Salem recorded nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Chengalpattu district, 297 fresh cases were detected. Kancheepuram reported 205 cases and Tiruvallur 218. In Tiruvallur, seven persons died of the infection since Tuesday, whereas Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram recorded one death each.

Among those who have been infected, 4,63,126 were in the age group of 13-60, 71,960 are aged above 60 and 22,913 are children, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Four of those who died in the last 24 hours did not have any co-morbid conditions. As many as 59 patients whose death was recorded by the Health Department since Tuesday had one or several health issues that led to their death from the infection.

A 31-year-old man from Kancheepuram with no co-morbid conditions, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on September 16, tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. He had complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for six days. He died on Tuesday morning. The Health Department recorded COVID-19 pneumonia as the reason for his death.

A 34-year-old woman from the Nilgiris, who was admitted on September 17 to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, tested positive the next day. The patient died on Tuesday morning owing to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome/Bilateral Bronchopneumonia, health officials said.

The Health Department has authorised a private laboratory in Tiruchi to test samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of testing facilities in the State to 177. As many as 66 are in the government sector and 111 are in the private sector.