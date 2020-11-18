Number of daily cases goes up in Madurai

Dindigul district registers one fatality to have a death toll of 191

Madurai recorded 30 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday to have a total case count of 19,402. Forty-two persons were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 307 active cases. On Tuesday, the district had added 22 cases to its tally.

With the addition of 19 fresh cases, Tirunelveli has an overall infection tally of 14,655. After 27 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 248 active cases.

Kanniyakumari’s infection tally moved up to 15,472 following the admission of 13 new cases to hospitals. The district has 172 active cases after the discharge of 33 persons.

Twelve persons tested positive in Thoothukudi, which saw its total case count rise to 15,493. The district, where 29 persons were discharged from hospitals, has 190 active cases.

Virudhunagar recorded 11 new cases, which raised its tally to 15,707. After 12 patients were discharged, the district has 78 active cases. The death toll remains at 225.

Similar number of fresh cases was reported in Sivaganga, which now has an overall tally of 6,173. Twenty-four persons were discharged from hospitals, leaving 104 active cases.

In Dindigul, eight persons tested positive, taking the district’s total case count to 10,087. There were 15 discharges and the number of active cases in the district stands at 125. A fresh fatality took the district’s death toll to 191.

Theni registered seven new cases to have a tally of 16,464. After the discharge of 11 persons, the district has 59 active cases.

Ramanathapuram recorded six fresh cases, with which the total number of cases in the district rose to 6,140. The number of active cases stands at 39 after the discharge of nine persons.

Similarly, Tenkasi too reported six new cases to have an overall infection tally of 7,955, with 66 active cases. Seventeen patients were discharged.