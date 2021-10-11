Tamil Nadu

NTK protests against quarrying in Kanniyakumari for Vizhinjam port

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) organised a protest in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday against quarrying operations being carried out in the district for the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Project in Kerala.

Claiming that mountains of the Western Ghats in the district were being quarried for the project, NTK’s chief coordinator Seeman, who led the protest, questioned why the Kerala government was not sourcing materials for the project by quarrying mountains in its own geographical limits.

Pointing out that the project was awarded to the Adani group, he alleged that the Union government’s priority appeared to be to protect the interest of the group rather than the larger interests of the country.

He said the quarrying would have severe environmental impacts, particularly on water resources. Highlighting the need to protect natural resources, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to stop quarrying activities in the district for the port project.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 12:41:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ntk-protests-against-quarrying-in-kanniyakumari-for-vizhinjam-port/article36935113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY