NTK protests against quarrying in Kanniyakumari for Vizhinjam port

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) organised a protest in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday against quarrying operations being carried out in the district for the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Project in Kerala.

Claiming that mountains of the Western Ghats in the district were being quarried for the project, NTK’s chief coordinator Seeman, who led the protest, questioned why the Kerala government was not sourcing materials for the project by quarrying mountains in its own geographical limits.

Pointing out that the project was awarded to the Adani group, he alleged that the Union government’s priority appeared to be to protect the interest of the group rather than the larger interests of the country.

He said the quarrying would have severe environmental impacts, particularly on water resources. Highlighting the need to protect natural resources, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to stop quarrying activities in the district for the port project.