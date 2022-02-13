TIRUNELVELI

When the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) fought elections for the first time, it polled one 1% vote. In the last Assembly election, the party had bagged 7% votes, said its founder and coordinator Seeman at a press conference here on Sunday.

He said that the party had grown with the determination to fight against the AIADMK and the DMK. “We are aware that it is not an easy task. We will fight and the day to capture power was not too far,” he said.

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he had a special affection and place for the Tamils was nothing but rubbish. When the Congress had been instrumental in killing thousands of gullible people in Sri Lanka during the Eelam war, it would not be correct for Mr Gandhi to say that he was fond of Tamils and Tamil Nadu.

He charged that some of the NTK candidates were kidnapped and forced not to contest in the urban local bodies polls by the ruling party functionaries. Such threats would not make the party get away.

The Tamil Nadu government, instead of seeking the Union government to clear the GST arrears due to the State, should stop making payments towards the tax, Mr Seeman said and vehemently opposed the Karnataka government on the head-scarves row, which has become a national issue. It is the fundamental right of every citizen.