‘NPR different from NRC; no minority will be affected in T.N.’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were two different things, and no member of any minority community in the State will be affected by the proposed enumeration exercise.

“This has been clarified. The Prime Minister has also clarified the issue,” the CM said while addressing the media at the AIADMK office in Salem.

He reiterated his allegation that some Opposition leaders had for “political benefit spread news [against the NPR/NRC] that will create fear among the minorities, and people from minority communities are frightened”.

The CM said that even in the Assembly, “we have explained how NPR data would be collected, and minorities in the State need not fear or believe false propaganda”.

PMK leader’s claim

When asked about PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ claim that the AIADMK government was continuing thanks to the support it received from the PMK during the byelections, Mr. Palaniswami said such statements were being made to “energise their party cadre”.

The Chief Minister reiterated that elections to the rural local bodies were held in a free and fair manner in 27 districts.

Members of the AIADMK and coalition parties who won posts in the recently-held local body elections met the Chief Minister at the party office, where he felicitated them.

On the security situation in the State following reports of intrusion of extremists, he said land and coastal security had been tightened in the State.

“Tamil Nadu being a peaceful State, some are trying to disturb it (the peace). The State government is taking strong measures to maintain peace and harmony in the State,” he said.