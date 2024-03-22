GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, T.N. public can report infectious disease outbreaks on web portal for rapid response

The portal of the disease surveillance programme now has a form where individuals can report occurrences of infectious diseases in their community for the Department of Public Health to take up field-level containment measures

March 22, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Members of the public can now voluntarily report occurrences of an infectious disease such as fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea, dysentery, chicken pox, jaundice and rabid dog bites in their community, on the website of the Integrated Health Information Platform-Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP): https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/#!/.

This portal has been created to strengthen IDSP through community participation, a note on the website says. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a press release, said that members of the public can come forward and provide information on the occurrence of these illnesses by providing details, including their name, phone number, age, occupation, village, district, State, date of occurrence, place and details of the communicable disease. Through this, the directorate can quickly take up field-level measures and prevent the spread of diseases. The details of the reporting individual will remain confidential.

Director of Public Health T. S. Selvavinayagam, while requesting the public to take part in the initiative, said this was a very simple tool, with a drop-down menu, that would facilitate people to notify the outbreak of a disease. This will enable the government to take immediate remedial action, he said.

“Though there may be an initial rise in cases because of this intervention, we can contain transmission as well as reduce morbidity and mortality over a period of time in the State, through this intervention,” he said.

The website of IHIP and IDSP that was recently revamped, has three forms on which details of communicable diseases collected through health inspectors, village health nurses, government and private hospitals are uploaded, and the respective district health officials are immediately informed. Prevention measures are taken through district-level and block-level rapid response teams.

Related Topics

public health/community medicine / Tamil Nadu / health / disease / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.