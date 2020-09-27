Non-compliance with precautionary measures still an issue in many parts of the State

Doctors and experts reiterate the need for adhering to safety norms

Non-compliance with mask wearing and physical distancing norms continues to be a problem in several parts of the State.

Public health officials, doctors and experts have been reiterating the need for adherence to precautionary measures to contain the transmission of COVID-19. However, going by the number of violations of COVID-19 norms and the amount of fines imposed, adherence remains poor in several districts.

According to officials, around ₹1.8 crore has been collected as fine for more than 80,000 violations in the State till September 25 under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

As per the amended Act, a person can be fined for violating quarantine measures and physical distancing norms, not wearing masks and spitting in public places. However, many persons, including in Chennai, do not wear masks or continue to wear masks improperly in public places. Physical distancing norms too go for a toss in many places, including in shops and banks, and people continue to spit in public places.

Chennai topped the table, with a fine amount of nearly ₹63 lakh collected so far, for around 31,000 offences. Apart from the city, the number of violations and fines collected was high in a number of districts. Thanjavur accounted for nearly 5,000 offences and around ₹11 lakh as fine. In Salem and Namakkal, the fine imposed was more than ₹9 lakh each. A little over ₹8.5 lakh was collected as fine in Tiruvarur, while in Tiruppur, around ₹8 lakh was collected for offences under the Act, according to official sources. There were several instances of violations in districts such as Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Theni and Tiruchi.

A public health official said that many were still unaware of the benefits of wearing masks. “People should understand the importance of wearing masks and following physical distancing norms to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Masks provide protection, while regular handwashing and disinfection of places, including houses and hospitals, are important. People should avoid crowding and unnecessary travel,” he said.

E. Theranirajan, dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said that many people continued to wear masks improperly. “As of now, there are three vaccines against COVID-19 — face masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing,” he said.

Worrying areas

The areas of concern, according to Prabhdeep Kaur, Scientist-E/Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology, are public transport, restaurants operating in closed spaces, workplaces with 100% employee strength and malls functioning with full AC, which could lead to an increase in transmission in the coming days. She stressed the need for ensuring compliance with mask wearing and physical distancing norms. Restrictions on gatherings should be strictly implemented, she added.

“When we look at the number of cases, it is slightly on the upward trend and we need to watch very carefully. We will get to know the real scenario in two to three weeks. Considering that the incubation period of the virus is 14 days, we will know the effect of opening up by the end of September,” she said.

She noted that many restaurants were fully functioning, but no re-arrangement of seatings or spacing was done. “Although air conditioners should not be used, restaurants do carry a high risk of transmission as there is more mobility and utilisation. Indoor dining in restaurants is a cause of worry,” she said.

She said that socialising at home too should be done with utmost care, as there are elderly members and persons with co-morbidities in families. “People should be mindful of the risks when meeting relatives and friends,” she said.