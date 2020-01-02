Nodal delivery centre opens at Vellore Head Post Office

The department of Posts has launched an initiative to deliver parcels through the nodal delivery centres (NDC) at the Head Post Offices to ensure last mile delivery at the doorstep of the customers.

A Nodal Delivery Centre was inaugurated at Vellore Head Post Office on Wednesday, which would enable the parcels of Vellore Head Post Office, Thorapadi Sub Post Office and Vellore Fort Sub Post Office ro be delivered by a dedicated delivery post man.

He would reach the customers’ door step by two wheeler on the same day with the parcels.

Effective and efficient delivery of parcels at door step of customer was one of the biggest challenges faced by the Department of Posts. The increased volume of parcels required a change in the manner parcels were traditionally delivered.

This necessiated a need to separate parcel delivery from regular delivery in those areas where number of parcels delivered are high. To address this issue, the Department of Posts launched a concept of delivering parcels through NDCs.

The NDC was inaugurated by Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore Division, P. Komal Kumar, amidst the hosts of postal department officials and general public.

The circle offices are allowed to engage justified number of postmen as per the local conditions to ensure 100% effective delivery attempt of parcels.

Head of Parcel Operations are entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the progress as the effective and efficient delivery of parcels will enable the department to increase its market share in the booming parcel market.