No victory rallies, says AIADMK

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami have appealed to the party workers to follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission during the counting of votes on Sunday.

In a letter, they have asked the workers not to burst crackers or take out victory rallies and instead follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and the Madras High Court.

Everyone taking precautions during the pandemic itself would be the most important service to society, they have said.