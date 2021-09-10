‘No restrictions on home celebrations’

Concerns were raised by BJP MLA

There is no restriction on celebrating Vinayaka Chathurthi at home, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reiterated in the Assembly on Thursday.

“The restrictions are only to curb gatherings in public places and taking out rallies,” Mr. Stalin said in the House, responding to concerns raised by BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli).

Mr. Nagenthran said restrictions being imposed on the celebrations of Vinayaka Chathurthi were worrisome, and requested the Chief Minister to issue a few relaxations for Friday.

After Mr. Stalin said restrictions on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations were in line with an advisory issued by the Union government, Mr. Nagenthran did not press further.