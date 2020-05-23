Tamil Nadu

No politics in R.S. Bharathi’s arrest, says Vasan

The Tamil Maanila Congress president said there was no need to give the arrest of the DMK Rajya Sabha MP, a political colour

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the arrest of DMK Rajya Sabha MP R.S. Bharathi under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was a legal action, and there was no need to give a political or vendetta colour to it.

In a statement, he said that Mr. Bharathi’s arrest was based on a complaint. The DMK leader has been granted interim bail.

Mr. Vasan pointed out at a time when the State government is taking measures to tackle COVID-19, the Opposition is putting unnecessary blame on it, which is not acceptable.

He also said the law will take its own course on the issue and the Opposition propaganda won’t work among members of the public.

