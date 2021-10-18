No permission for girivalam from Oct 19-21

The district administration has announced a ban on Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai from October 19 to 21.

According to a press release, the District Collector, B. Murugesh, on Sunday said that every full moon day, devotees from various parts of the State and also from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala would visit the temple. With October 19 - 21 being full moon days, a large number of devotees and tourists are expected to visit the temple on foot to take up Girivalam resulting in overcrowding. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration has decided not to allow Girivalam from October 19 to 21, the release added.