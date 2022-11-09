No new COVID-19 cases in Vellore, Tirupattur; Ranipet reports one

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 23:28 IST

There were no new COVID-19 infections reported in Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Wednesday. Ranipet reported one fresh infection, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,729. In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case was reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,530. Out of this, 67,835 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 10.



