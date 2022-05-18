No fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district remained 57,318 on Wednesday with no fresh cases reported. While a total of 56,154 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at one. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No fresh cases were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.