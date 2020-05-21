‘No exam centres in containment zones’

The Tamil Nadu government has said that no examination centre for Class X and XI students would be set up in COVID-19 containment zones. Alternate exam centres would be identified and allocated to the students.

In general, arrangements will be made for students of Classes X and XI to take up the exams in their respective schools, so that they will not have to travel long distances to get to the centres.

Citing a government order, the School Education Department said that for students from containment zones, special exam centres will be set up. They need not go to collect hall tickets, it will be sent to them before the exams. Besides, transportation facilities will be provided separately for teachers and students who need to travel to the centres. Students will be permitted to come out of containment zones by showing their ID cards and hall tickets.

The students will be allotted a separate classroom as a precautionary measure since this will be during their quarantine period.

Likewise, students currently stranded in other districts or States will be allowed to travel to their examination centre sans an e-pass. They will be permitted to travel with their ID cards and hall tickets, along with parents or guardians.

In each examination hall, only 10 students will be seated instead of the previously decided 20 students per classroom, the G.O. said. Free masks will be distributed to students and teachers who will be required to use hand sanitisers while entering examination/evaluation centres, both of which will be disinfected in the morning and evening.

In all, 9.7 lakh students from Class X will be accommodated in 12,690 examination centres and 8.41 lakh Class XI students will write exams in 7,400 centres. Around 2.21 lakh teachers will be involved in conducting the Class X exams and 1.65 lakh teachers will conduct the Class XI exams.

For the 36,089 students who missed the last Plus Two exam, the test will be conducted on June 18, at the same centres where they had written their other exams.

As many as 43,592 teachers will be involved in the evaluation of Class XII papers and 62,107 teachers will work on Class X paper evaluation.

In every district, five helplines will be set up for students and parents, and hostels will function from June 11 for the candidates to stay.

New hall tickets can be downloaded online or obtained from school headmasters.