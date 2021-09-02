No deaths due to COVID-19 in 26 districts

Daily cases continue to exceed 100 in Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode; over 5 lakh vaccinated

With the State reporting 1,509 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, there was no death due to COVID-19 in 26 of the 38 districts.

Of the 20 deaths recorded in the State, Cuddalore reported four deaths, while five districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, had two deaths each. The remaining six districts, such as Chengalpattu, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur, reported one fatality each. This took the State’s toll to 34,941.

Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode were the only districts where daily cases continued to exceed 100. There were 186 cases in Coimbatore, followed by 177 cases in Chennai and 137 cases in Erode. While 99 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chengalpattu, Thanjavur’s daily tally dropped to 70 from 98 the previous day. There were 73 cases in Tiruchi, 72 in Tiruppur, 56 each in Namakkal and Tiruvallur and 55 in Salem. A total of eight districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Theni and Virudhunagar had the least number of cases with four each. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,16,381.

Another 1,719 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 25,64,820. Presently, 16,620 people are under treatment in the State. Of this, Coimbatore accounted for 2,047 active cases, followed by 1,755 active cases in Chennai and 1,378 in Erode. There were 1,083 active cases in Chengalpattu.

In the last 24 hours, 1,54,718 samples were tested, taking the total sample count so far to 4,24,72,641.

For the third day in a row, over five lakh people were vaccinated in the State — 5,53,977 people got jabs, taking the total coverage in government centres to 3,11,06,218.