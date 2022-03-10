No compromise on maintaining law and order, says Stalin

Act swiftly against those disturbing communal harmony, Chief Minister urges officials

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with District Collectors and senior police and forest officers at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said his government would not compromise on law and order situation in the State and instructed officials not to allow illegal activities in any form.

Inaugurating a three-day conference of District Collectors and senior police and forest officers in the Secretariat here, Mr. Stalin said: “This government would not allow offences against women and children, involving psychotropic substances.” He further said action should be taken swiftly against anyone who attempted to disturb the communal harmony.

In an attempt to protect peace in the society, the police was cautiously taking precautionary measures in areas prone to caste-related incidents, he added.

Mr. Stalin advised officials not to allow illegal activities in any form. “There should not be any leniency towards those involved in ‘katta panchayat’ and land grabbing.” He also instructed officials to crack down on rowdy elements.

The maintaining of law and order was essential in bringing new investments into the State and eventual employment opportunities for the youths and also for becoming a £1-trillion economy, Mr. Stalin contended.

Expressing concern over the large number of road accidents in the State, which was among the highest in the country, Mr. Stalin said action was being taken to bring the figures down.

Referring to the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalvar’ scheme, Mr. Stalin said officials should listen to the grievances of the people and the District Collectors should ensure action. Of the over 500 assurances made to the people, over 70% of them were being implemented, he said.

Noting that the the State had “successfully managed to overcome two COVID-19 waves during 10 months of the new government and has put a full stop”, Mr. Stalin thanked the role played by officials in this regard. The ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ and ‘Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum’ schemes had reached the people, he said and thanked the officials over their successful implementation. The renaming of the department as Environment, Forest and Climate Change was aimed at bringing about a positive change in environment, he said. The motive was to increase the green cover in the State from the existing 24% to 33% during the next 10 years.

Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials were also present at the meeting.