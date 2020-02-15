No clear outlay to create jobs: Alagiri, Vaiko

Opposition party leaders, including TNCC president K.S. Alagiri and MDMK founder Vaiko, on Friday criticised the AIADMK government for not having a clear outlay in the Budget for providing employment while the ruling party’s allies partly lauded it.

Mr. Alagiri said the Budget lacked vision and innovative announcements. “This Budget is about eyewash announcements,” he said and added that there were no ways to increase revenue, improve livelihood of people and development activities.

Mocking the Budget, Mr. Vaiko said the achievement of the government was only increasing the debt burden to “about ₹5 lakh crore.”

The Rajya Sabha member said except for a few welcome announcements, it was a disappointing Budget.

“There is no word on creating jobs and there is no vision,” Mr. Vaiko said.

IUML leader K.A.M. Muhamed Abubacker said there was no mention of welfare of minorities, CAA, NPR and NRC.

IJK funder T.R. Paarivendhar said there was no long-term vision and any plan for employment in the Budget.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the rising debt proved the inefficiency of the administrators.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss felt the Budget prioritised agriculture and industrial growth. However, there was no plan to create revenue to the exchequer other than through taxes.

DMDK leader Vijayakant welcomed the decision to reduce the stamp duty and registration charge for rental agreements from 1% to 0.25%. But he said expectations of the youth for employment have not been fulfilled.

TMC leader G.K. Vasan said it was a good Budget for farmers, the common man and the poor.