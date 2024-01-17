NLCIL to soon implement Digital Logistics Management System for coal dispatch operations at Talabira II and III OCP

January 17, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Central Public Sector Enterprise NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) will soon be implementing Digital Logistics Management System (DLMS) aimed at digitally transforming coal dispatch operations at it’s Talabira II and III Open Cast Project (OCP) in Odisha.

The initiative will be marking a significant milestone in NLCIL’s commitment to technological advancements in the mining sector in coal dispatch operations while setting a new benchmark for efficiency, security and compliance in the mining sector.

According to an NLCIL official, “DLMS is a comprehensive solution designed to oversee and manage the coal dispatch through Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. It will ensure real-time surveillance and monitoring throughout the entire cycle as vehicles enter and exit the mines by integrating various hardware and software systems such as weighbridges, cameras, RFID card readers and SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.”

Security remains the paramount focus of DLMS. The system’s RFID card/tag authentication controls access to mine entry and exit points, fortifying security protocols by permitting only authorised vehicles and prevents unauthorised access.

In addition, DLMS will work with government regulatory systems, such as i3MS (Integrated Mines and Mineral Management System), ensuring all vehicles comply with necessary permits and regulations before accessing mining premises. Integration with government databases like Sarathi and Parivahan further verifies driver licenses and vehicle credentials, thus enhancing security and compliance, the official added.

According to NLCIL, the automation of weighbridge operations through DLMS eliminates potential errors or discrepancies caused by human intervention, ensuring accurate and reliable data. The initiative also facilitates seamless real-time data exchange, enabling immediate generation of coal dispatch reports.

NLCIL is also exploring the implementation of e-transit passes instead of paper-based passes, aimed at paperless office environment for which a proposal has already been submitted to the Department of Steel and Mines, Government of Odisha. This is aimed at fostering increased efficiency, security, transparency and significantly reducing the environmental footprint associated with coal transportation.