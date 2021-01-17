Tamil Nadu

NLCIL official’s house burgled

Unidentified persons broke open into the house of a NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) official in Neyveli and decamped with 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹70,000 in cash.

Police said the theft was reported at the house of Selvakumar, a Human Resources Department official in Mines-II. The official had gone to Chennai on Friday. The house was found burgled when he returned home on Saturday.

The officer lodged a complaint with the Neyveli township police late on Saturday, based on which a complaint was registered.

