NLCIL distributes essential kits to 25,000 families

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) distributed rice bags and other essential commodities worth ₹1.2 crore to 25,000 families at villages in and around Neyveli on Friday.
District Collector V. Anbuselvan, in the presence of NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar and R. Vikraman, Director (HR), distributed the aid to the affected families.
According to an official, NLCIL had embarked upon various activities to alleviate the sufferings of people in the surrounding villages during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Each kit consisted of 10 kg of rice, one kg toor dhal, 500 ml edible oil and other groceries.
Similar kits worth ₹2.55 crore will be distributed to villages at NLCIL’s project sites in Barsingar, Thoothukudi, Ghatampur, Talabira and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.