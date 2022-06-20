Tamil Nadu

NLCIL chief gets award

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Ltd.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), was recently conferred with the ‘Top Rankers Excellence - CEO of the Year Award’, according to a press release issued by NLCIL.

The award is instituted by a private agency - Top Rankers Management Club. He was also given the ‘CEO Leadership Excellence Award’, the release said.


