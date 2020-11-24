Nivar to cross T.N. coast as severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday evening

As the weather disturbance continues to gain strength, the rain spell over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may last till Nov. 27

Cyclone Nivar remained practically stationary on Tuesday morning over southwest Bay of Bengal and is about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry on Wednesday evening with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph (kilometre per hour) gusting to 120 kmph, according to the Meteorological Department.

As the weather disturbance continues to gain strength, the rain spell over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may last till November 27.

It may be recalled that the system was moving at an average speed of 20 km per hour on Monday. However, its movement has reduced now. It is expected to move west-northwestwards once it forms as a severe cyclonic storm and then northwestwards.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., Tambaram recorded the day’s highest volume of rainfall of 9 cm, followed by Nungambakkam and MGR Nagar with 8 cm.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said many places in coastal districts and a few interior places may receive moderate rains till Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, when the cyclone is expected to make landfall, coastal areas are expected to experience widespread rains and many places in interior districts may get moderate rains. Rains would continue over Chennai and it can be heavy to very heavy intensity in one or two areas.

One or two places in Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai may receive extremely heavy rains of more than 24.4 cm till Wednesday morning. Similarly, one or two places in eight districts such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur would get heavy to very heavy rains till 24.4 cm.

While isolated heavy to very heavy rains can be expected in north coastal districts on Wednesday, the rainfall intensity may be extremely heavy in one or two areas in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

Squally winds may blow at a speed of 100-110 km per hour sometimes gusting up to 120 kmph in Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpet on Wednesday when cyclone approaches the coast.

In Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur, squally winds may prevail at a speed of 80-90 km, sometimes gusting up to 100 kmph from Wednesday forenoon to night, he said.

The Meteorological department forecast rough sea conditions till Wednesday night and tidal wave of 1 metre height may flood the low-level areas of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the place of landfall.