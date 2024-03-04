NITTTR Chennai becomes deemed university

March 04, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union Ministry of Education has notified in the Gazette the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai, as a deemed to be university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act.

NITTTR is expected to comply with the UGC’s regulations for deemed universities within six years from the date of issuance of the notification. The institute’s academic programmes must conform to the UGC’s norms and standards. The institute is expected to participate in the annual National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and compulsorily create Academic Bank of Credits, identities of their students and upload their credit score in digital lockers and ensure that the credit scores are reflected in ABC Portal and adopt Samarth e-Gov, according to the notification issued by the Union Education Ministry.

Some of the conditions for the institute to be a deemed to be university includes that it should incorporate principles of leadership in capacity building in technical teacher education through its courses; must be committed to green and sustainable development; women-led development; and enable the faculty to harness technology.