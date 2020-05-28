Tamil Nadu

Nine new cases in Puducherry

Nine COVID-19 cases, including four from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, were reported in Puducherry on Wednesday. The five cases in Puducherry were from Solai Nagar, Muthialpet, Dharmapuri and Reddiarpalayam.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases stands at 39 in the UT. The cumulative total aggregates to 51, with 12 cured. “The new cases were detected during contact tracing conducted on an estimated 160 subjects,” Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

“So far, during contact tracing for new cases, we have been able to identify index patients from whom the transmission has occurred. This gives hope that community transmission is not happening,” T. Arun, Collector said.

With the jump in cases, 12 containment zones had been demarcated in the city where active surveillance, screening and awareness programmes were being intensified.

The Collector, said a Shramik special train for migrant workers has been scheduled on Thursday from Karaikal to Odisha via Puducherry.

The train, which leaves Karaikal at 6 p.m. and reaches here at about 10.50 p.m, will be transporting 1,547 passengers, including 111 from Karaikal.

Arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi sports stadium to conduct health screening and provide food packets and water to the migrant workers.

