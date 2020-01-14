Nine injured in a multiple vehicle collision on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

At least nine people were injured in a multiple vehicle collision that took place near Walajahpet Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning.

According to traffic police, a container lorry, two lorries and as many as six cars collided one after the other on the Vellore-Chennai route. The incident happened around 7.30 a.m., when one of the vehicle slowed down after descending a road overbridge.

Police personnel from Walajahpet along with members of the public took the injured to a government hospital after calling for a 108 ambulance. Four of the victims were referred to Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore and the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. Among the injured, DMK’s Anaikattu wing in-charge, G. Kumarapandian was admitted to CMCH Velore with multiple injuries. A few others were treated as outpatients at the Government Hospital, Walajahpet.

Traffic towards Chennai was affected for about two hours in the morning. Police used private crane services to remove the wreckage of vehicles and it took them some time to restore traffic on the single lane towards Chennai. The number of vehicles plying towards the city was on the higher side, as many were heade to Chennai for the Pongal holidays. The traffic was diverted on to the service lane, which led to the formation of bottlenecks at several pockets.

Walajahpet police registered a case and said poor visibility might have caused the collisions. The road was not visible to drivers at 10 metres. Thick fog engulfed the road space in the morning and it cleared around 10 a.m.