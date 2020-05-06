Nine held for brewing arrack in Villupuram

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Wednesday arrested nine persons on charges of brewing arrack at Veerapandi.
The arrested have been identified as Pachamuthu, Bakkiyam, Ezhumalai, Ramar, Ranjita, Uma, Renuka, Mallika and Vasudevan, all hailing from Veerapandi.
Following information that a group was brewing arrack during the lockdown, a police team conducted a raid in Veerapandi and seized 220 litres of illicit arrack and 300 litres of fermented wash.
All the arrested accused were remanded in custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.