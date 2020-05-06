Nine held for brewing arrack in Villupuram

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Wednesday arrested nine persons on charges of brewing arrack at Veerapandi.

The arrested have been identified as Pachamuthu, Bakkiyam, Ezhumalai, Ramar, Ranjita, Uma, Renuka, Mallika and Vasudevan, all hailing from Veerapandi.

Following information that a group was brewing arrack during the lockdown, a police team conducted a raid in Veerapandi and seized 220 litres of illicit arrack and 300 litres of fermented wash.

All the arrested accused were remanded in custody.