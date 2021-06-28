Tamil Nadu

Nine deaths in Madurai, two in Virudhunagar

Madurai recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with which the total number of positive cases in the district went up to 72,144.

A total of 61 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

With nine fatalities registered on Monday, the district’s death toll rose to 1,093.

Virudhunagar reported two deaths which took the district’s overall toll up to 523.

A man and a woman, both aged over 50, succumbed to the viral infection.

The district added 59 fresh cases while 106 persons were discharged.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2021 8:36:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nine-deaths-in-madurai-two-in-virudhunagar/article35021963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY